My Sioux Falls Traeger Smoking Ribs, Don’t Ever Make This Mistake
I've had a Traeger Tailgater Smoke for a few years. Yet I had never smoked pork ribs on it.
I've smoked a lot of things on my Traeger: steak, burgers, brats, chicken, turkey, cheese, eggs, and don't even get me started on the pork. I've smoked pork loins, pork chops, pork sausage, just about every part of the pig except ribs and the oink. I decided it was time to remedy that oversight.
So I picked up a big slab of pork ribs and went the Traeger website to find a recipe to hopefully find a foolproof recipe. I haven't done this before and didn't want to screw it up. These are the 6 steps I followed:
- Peel membrane from the backside of ribs and trim any excess fat. Season both sides of ribs with Traeger Pork & Poultry Rub.
- Set grill temperature to 180℉ and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes.
- Place ribs on the grill and smoke for 4 to 5 hours.
- Remove ribs from the grill and place in aluminum foil with Traeger ‘Que BBQ sauce. Close foil and place back on the grill.
- Increase the grill temperature to 350℉. When grill comes to temperature, place rib foil packet back on the grill and cook for 45 minutes longer.
- Remove from grill and let rest 20 minutes before slicing. Serve. Enjoy!
And I'll tell you what, the ribs turned out great! The only mistake I made, that I'll never make again, I ran outta beer. My bad.