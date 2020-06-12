My Sioux Falls Traeger Smoking Ribs, Don’t Ever Make This Mistake

I've had a Traeger Tailgater Smoke for a few years. Yet I had never smoked pork ribs on it.

I've smoked a lot of things on my Traeger: steak, burgers, brats, chicken, turkey, cheese, eggs, and don't even get me started on the pork. I've smoked pork loins, pork chops, pork sausage, just about every part of the pig except ribs and the oink. I decided it was time to remedy that oversight.

So I picked up a big slab of pork ribs and went the Traeger website to find a recipe to hopefully find a foolproof recipe. I haven't done this before and didn't want to screw it up. These are the 6 steps I followed:

Peel membrane from the backside of ribs and trim any excess fat. Season both sides of ribs with Traeger Pork & Poultry Rub. Set grill temperature to 180℉ and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes. Place ribs on the grill and smoke for 4 to 5 hours. Remove ribs from the grill and place in aluminum foil with Traeger ‘Que BBQ sauce. Close foil and place back on the grill. Increase the grill temperature to 350℉. When grill comes to temperature, place rib foil packet back on the grill and cook for 45 minutes longer. Remove from grill and let rest 20 minutes before slicing. Serve. Enjoy!

And I'll tell you what, the ribs turned out great! The only mistake I made, that I'll never make again, I ran outta beer. My bad.