My Kind of Halloween Fun: Beer and Candy

When I stopped trick-or-treating all those many years ago, I envisioned a world where I would have nothing to look forward to in late October for the rest of my life.

Boy was I wrong.

For the fourth year, WoodGrain Brewing Company in Downtown Sioux Falls has carved out a little slice of Halloween heaven for adults with their annual Candy and Beer Pairing event.

This year, 13 different WoodGrain creations were partnered up with some classic sweet treats to create eight different flights combining a trio of beers with your Halloween favorites:

ALT+ESC

Hero Franchise

I-29 Project

IPA

Key Lime Gose

Milk Stout

Nap Culture

Night Work

Pumpkin Porter

Simcoe Samurai

Watermelon Gose

Wheat

You Look Like Helles

Here are how five of the flights played out:

Full disclosure - I am an unapologetic chocoholic and so for me most of the pairings that dealt with anything from the chocolate family were a big hit. Even IPAs, which I am typically not a fan of, taste a whole lot better when you have a little chocolate to chase them down with.

As for the non-chocolate candies, that was much more hit-and-miss for me. But for some of my fellow samplers who can't get enough of Pop Rocks, Warheads, Nerds, Lemonheads, and taffy, they were in their own little hops and sugar heaven.