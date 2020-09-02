My First Visit To Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery

Ya know, sometimes you just have to be a tourist right where you live. Or in this case, about a half hour from where you live. I think we take for granted the things we have so close to us.

I've lived in Sioux Falls for almost ten years and had never been to Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery. I remedied that situation last weekend.

Calico Skies is located near Inwood, IA just past Canton, SD. Sure, it's a bit of a drive, but that is part of the fun. The scenery is beautiful!

Obviously, I've heard great things about their wine and woodfire pizza so I was excited to check it out.

Because a few of us were newbies to Calico Skies, we did a free wine tasting. We got to try four wines before making our final decisions. My favorite was the Brianna. The Brianna is described as, "Travel to the tropics by way of our Brianna. Enjoy aromas of banana & pineapple with a long, fruit-forward finish on the palate. Pairs well with brie,

caviar, oysters, chicken... also great on its own!"

I also saw that Calico Skies makes their own sparkling wine (champagne), but I didn't get to try it on this trip. I guess there is always next time!

Now, when it came to ordering pizzas, there were five of us, so we all ordered something different and then basically had our own pizza buffet. We tried the supreme, bacon and asparagus, garlic chicken, a special tomato pizza that I can't remember the name of, and a hot honey dessert pizza that I also can't remember the official name of. Honestly, they were all really good. You can't go wrong. They've got something for every tastebud.

Calico Skies hosts weddings and all kinds of events like holiday parties, murder mystery dinners, and so much more.

We were there on a Sunday afternoon when there was live music outside. Such a relaxing day surrounded by the beautiful outdoors. I mean, this is exactly my idea of outdoorsy, drinking wine and eating pizza on a patio!