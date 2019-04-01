I've been to the Washington Pavilion a bunch of times to see the musicals that come through. I've visited the Kirby Science Center a couple of times and I enjoy the Cinedome, but I had never actually walked through The Visual Arts Center... until now.

Over the weekend, I took the time to walk through the art galleries in The Visual Arts Center and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. It was a bit chilly outside, so a stroll inside was totally the way to go.

One of the exhibitions is done by Laura Jewell. She did one piece for every state park in South Dakota. That is a lot of parks and a lot of really pretty landscape pieces!

I also enjoyed the USD Art Faculty Exhibition. There were some really interesting sculptures and paintings and photography and prints. I loved the mixture of the pieces.

Then came one of the coolest art installations I've ever seen: Pink Field, Blue Fog by Amanda McCavour.

On Washington Pavilion's website, it is described as a "Step into a glowing field of color composed of thousands of embroidered flowers. Amanda McCavour is a Toronto-based artist who works with stitch to create large-scale embroidered installations. She is interested in thread’s assumed vulnerability, its ability to unravel and its strength when it is sewn together. Pink Field, Blue Fog transforms the Corner Gallery into a neon environment of flowers and floating clouds in a faux surreal landscape."

In this installation, they actually encourage you to lay down under the installation for a totally different perspective. It was very cool. Laying on the floor, it really was sort of an optical illusion yet very relaxing. I wanted to take a nap there.

Below are a few pictures of some of my favorite pieces. Some of the pieces, I didn't get a good shot of the artist's name. Sorry in advance.

Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center