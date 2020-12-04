My First Time At Great Shots

Great Shots is about to celebrate their one year anniversary of being open in Sioux Falls.

It took me almost a whole year, but I finally made it to Great Shots!

If you're not a big golfer, you will still have fun. There is a full menu of food, cocktails, and desserts. They even serve breakfast!

My first couple of swings were pretty sad. I will fully admit, but by the time we left, I felt like I was kind of getting the hang of it.

I'm basically Tiger Woods now.

The one thing that really struck me was the height. If you are really afraid of heights, you might have a problem. The first couple of swings I had to really adjust to being up so high and being near the edge.

Masks were required when entering the building and checking in, but once we made it to our pod, we could take them off.

Another thing to note, Great Shots is open air so dress warmly. There are heaters in your pod and the couch cushions are magic! They absorbed all the heat and were super cozy, but you are still basically outside.

I did not realize how family-oriented and kid-friendly Great Shots is. I assumed it was mostly a bar and for adults only, but I was wrong. They even have clubs for the kiddos.

Ok, now to the serious stuff. The food. I ordered a Southwestern Grilled Chicken salad with chile-lime vinaigrette and it definitely had some zing! It was delicious, just a bit spicier than I was expecting. Also in our order was a buffalo burger, chislic and fries, pretzel bites, and cheese curds. And from the kid's menu, macaroni and cheese and a cheese pizza! Something for everybody!

We also shared a yummy chocolate chip cookie skillet with ice cream. We were there celebrating a belated birthday and anniversary so the dessert was on the house! How fun?