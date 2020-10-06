My First Time At Country Apple Orchard

I'm still amazed that I've lived in Sioux Falls for eleven years now and I'm still finding things to do for the first time.

I went to Country Apple Orchard last weekend for the first time. I didn't realize it was their Harvest Festival so it was a bit busier than I expected. There were inflatables, train rides, goats, chickens, pony rides, lots of goodies, and of course apples.

Their Pumpkin Festival is coming up on October 10th and 11th.

We took the tractor ride around the orchard and I didn't realize there were so many kinds of apples that I had never heard of like Connel Red, Fireside, Paula Red, Sweet Sixteen, and Haralred not to be confused with Haralson. So many apples to try, so little time.

It was a beautiful day. Gotta get out there and soak up all the good weather we have left!

We took a little wheelbarrow out in hopes of picking a few apples. We didn't have much luck, but I sure look cute in one. Lots of great photo ops at the Country Apple Orchard.

Even though we didn't pick any apples, there was plenty to buy in the Country Store, which is the only place a mask is required. The Country Store also had homemade pies, cider, caramel apples, kettle korn, and all sorts of deliciousness.

Country Apple Orchard is located just five minutes south of Sioux Falls on Minnesota Avenue.