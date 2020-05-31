My Favorite Sioux Falls Skyforce Players Over the Last Few Years

Just because the Sioux Falls Skyforce season came to a end early, doesn't mean that we can't think about the great memories we had this year at games and the players not only this year that made it special, but the players over the last few years.

Here are some of my favorite Sioux Falls Skyforce players from the last few years.

The first three on my list are true pro's pros as Bubu Palo, Jarnell Stokes and Donald Sloan not only got what it means to be a pro basketball player, but to be a leader as well.

The next three on my list include DeAndre Liggins, Rodney McGruder and Duncan Robinson.

Liggins was always tenacious on the defnesive end, McGruder blossomed into a NBA player while with the Skyforce and Robinson only played a few games but you could tell he has NBA range from beyond the arch.

The final four are Hassan Whiteside, Briante Weber, Jabril Trawick and Larry Drew II.

Whiteside has gone on to make $100 million in the nBA, Weber is another example of a true profession, Trawick was always an enforcer and Drew II was one of my favorite players to have on my radio show over the years.

These players are a small example of the talent that continues to come through Sioux Falls and the Skyforce program.

Hopefully we will be back to Skyforce basketball in the 2020-2021 season.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, you can visit their website.