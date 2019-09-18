My Favorite Childhood Vacation To South Dakota

The first time I ever stepped foot in South Dakota was in 1991 on vacation.

I was raised in a small town in New York with not much going on. It was agriculturally based with a touch of tourism. My dad didn't like to travel so we rarely took vacations. A weekend road trip constituted a 20-minute drive to K-Mart.

Imagine my excitement when I heard we were going to travel halfway across the country to visit family in North Dakota.

We took a drive down to the Black Hills since we were so close. We did the usual touristy things, but I wasn't ready for was Mt Rushmore. I was in awe of how a group of talented and brave people could create something so large and lifelike out of granite.

That was the one and only time my dad would ever see Mt Rushmore. I would visit many more times throughout the years. Each time I would stand in the same spot as these pictures and think about the first time I saw it with my family.