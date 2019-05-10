My Evening As a Volunteer for ‘Cookies, Corks, & Brews’

If you attended Cookies, Corks, and Brews at The District last night, there is a chance that I checked you in!

The Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons held their annual fundraiser and I volunteered to help at the check-in table. I helped people get their mobile bidding set up for their donations or the auction items.

I had a really fun group at the front helping get people checked in. Fun people always make great events even more fun.

When our shift was over, we went into the main event to try the Girl Scout cookie inspired desserts. Sadly, we were too late. I only got to try two of them. They all looked amazing. I shouldn't have been surprised they went so fast.

Obviously, the cookies were represented in the desserts, but the corks (wine) and brews (beer) were paired with the cookies for a yummy tasting experience.

The winner for Best Presentation and Best Taste went to Blue Rock Bar & Grill. It was the first time they had a clean sweep in both categories. Their dessert was not one of the ones I got to try. Bummer.

The night was really fun and raised a lot of money for Girl Scouts. It's great that our community comes together to help with organizations like these. Now more girls will get the chance to disocver The Girl Scouts and everything they have to offer.