My Creamy Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, & Jalapeno Summer Salad Rocks!

I love this time of year when gardens start producing fast and furious! I planted a few vegetables in outdoor containers in my backyard. I had some Cherry Tomatoes, Yellow Pear Tomatoes, Jalapenos, and a Serrano Pepper plant.

My Mom & Dad have a monster garden and the recently gave me some great produce including cucumbers. So I thought I'd put together a farm-fresh summer salad. You know how it is when you whip something up and it doesn't taste so good? That wasn't this. This turned out awesome! Here's the recipe if you'd like to try it.

Creamy Cucumber Veggie Salad - Ben Davis

The ingredients include:

3 ea. Cucumbers

1 ea. Sweet Onion

1 ea. Jalapeno

1 Pint Cherry and Pear Tomatoes

1 Box Bow Tie Pasta

1 Tbsp Fresh Chopped Dill

12 Oz. Sour Cream

¼ Cup White Wine Vinegar

¼ Cup Sugar

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

Salt & Pepper to taste

Combine thin-sliced cucumbers and onions, halved tomatoes, diced Jalapeno, along with the cooked Bow Tie pasta in a large bowl.

In another bowl mix together Sour Cream, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Fresh Chopped Dill with salt, and pepper.

Next just pour the creamy sauce over the veggies. Mix together until all veggies are well covered. Chill for a couple of hours and chow down. As my Grandma used to say: “That there is good stuff”!