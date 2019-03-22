Murray State’s Ja Morant is Elite in Win Over Marquette

I never would have thought Marquette coming in at number five would let Murray State run the table like they did in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Run the table they did. And as Myron Medcalf of ESPN reports it was a monumental day for Murray State's Ja Morant.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Morant finished with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. He is the eighth player to record a triple-double in the NCAA tournament and the first since Draymond Green did it twice with Michigan State, in 2011 and 2012.

Just watch the video highlights above. That's just a taste of what you missed if you were stuck at work.

The Racers will face Florida State, which beat Vermont on Thursday, in the second round on Saturday.

