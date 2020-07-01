Multiple Departments Fighting Fire at T&R Electric in Colman

Multiple fire departments have been responding to a fire at T&R Electric in Colman, South Dakota. The fire is estimated to have started somewhere between 3:30 and 4:00 A.M. this morning, (July 1).

The City of Madison Fire Department filmed the above video live this morning.

T&R Electric Supply Company, Inc, is located at 308 SW 3rd Street in Colman and is the largest supplier of remanufactured transformers in the United States. No information is available yet regarding the cause of the fire.

Facebook friend, Michelle Nelson-Peterson, commented in a post on her page concerning her observation of the massive fire in Colman, about an hour ago:

Prayers for T & R Electric in Colman. They are currently dealing with a large structure fire. Flandreau, Colman, Chester and Madison Fire Departments are battling the fire. 1 building was completely lost. A 2nd building is almost gone and a 3rd building had a fire, however, that was able to be put out. It is so sad to watch the live stream of the fire. Praying that staff and fire responders are safe."

