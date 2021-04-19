Multiple Agencies Team Up For Palisades State Park Rescue

A nice Sunday afternoon of rock climbing quickly turned into a life-or-death situation.

Agencies from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, Garretson Fire and Ambulance, and the Department of Emergency Management teamed up to rescue a 22-year-old woman who fell more than 40 feet while climbing rocks.

At 5:27 pm, the agencies were dispatched to Palisades State Park in Garretson to perform a high-angle rescue of the woman who was wedged on a cliff.

Witnesses told to Dakota News Now that the woman's friends quickly rushed to help prevent her from falling another 35 feet while waiting for responders to arrive.

“It was really scary to be perfectly honest,” said Terri Garcia, a park visitor from Minnesota.

Sgt. Maria Munkvold with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were able to bring the woman to safety. The woman received medical attention for unknown injuries.