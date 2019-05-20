Much Anticipated ‘Arc of Dreams’ Sculpture Arrives in Sioux Falls

Attention art lovers, the 'Arc of Dreams' has landed in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the much anticipated Arc of Dreams sculpture finally showed up in Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon, (May 17).

According to KSFY, it took a total of six semi trucks to deliver the 60-ton sculpture. When finished the arc will span nearly the length of a football field, and stand 70 feet tall. It will change the skyline of Sioux Falls, as it towers over the Big Sioux River and instantly becomes a signature piece of art for the city.

KSFY reports that artist, Dale Lamphere, spent the better part of this winter in Denver putting the finishing touches on the Arc of Dreams sculpture. The arc will contain an 18 foot gap at its center, that according to Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk Director, Jim Clark, will represent the leap of faith dreamers take to see their dreams come true.

Now that the arc has arrived, it's time for crews to get busy installing the massive stainless steel sculpture. Clark told KSFY, the plan is to assemble the three separate pieces that make up the arc, then erect it.

It will take roughly three weeks to put each side of the arc together. Once finished, the arc will be located between 6th and 8th streets and should be fully completed by the end of June.

Source: KSFY TV