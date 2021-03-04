Mt. Rushmore Was Apart of This Beanie Baby Collection?

Aw Beanie Babies. The cute little stuffed animals that have little plastic beads in the bottoms of them.

And if you didn't have some laying around when you were a kid then your mom, aunt or grandma certainly did and probably tubs of them!

But did you know that Mount Rushmore is actually featured on the backing card of a rare Spangle the Bear International Bears Beanie Baby?

The interesting thing about this bear is that he ranges anywhere in the price range of $2.00 all the way up to $3,500.

That's crazy! Although it is also stated that an average sale for one Spangle bear sells for $21.24, so go figure.

He was also originally included with Kid's meals at McDonald's at one point back in the year 2000, so perhaps he will also only go up in price?

The original place I saw the bear pictured above on eBay had Spangle listed with two other International Bears: Germania and Osito for $6,000 HERE.

But a similar offer for all three of the same bears listed HERE for $9.97 excluding shipping so again go figure.

There were also a few Spangle bears that have a blue-colored face instead of the typical white face that go for even more money but is a bigger size than the bear pictured above.

This blue-faced bear which doesn't have the Mt. Rushmore backing card still has an asking price that ranges widely from $7.56 all the way up to $246.