Movie On Iowa Sports Legend Set to Hit Theatres This Year

The most legendary Quarterback to come out of the state of Iowa has a new biopic coming out later this year, which shows his unlikely rise to become an NFL superstar.

The Movie, American Underdog is set for theatrical release in December and features a star-studded cast to tell that tale of this Hall of Famer.

Kurt Warner had a legendary career in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl title with the Rams in 2000, as well as an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. But it almost never happened.

Not only does it tell the tale of his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls; It also goes through his ups and downs to land a role on an NFL team, eventually hitting the jackpot with Dick Vermeil and the St. Louis Rams.

The movie also delves into the trials and tribulations of Kurt's remarkable wife, Brenda, whom he married in 1997. Brenda served as Kurt's rock over the years and also overcame her own battle with breast cancer.

Kurt Warner was truly a tale of an American Underdog, and the title is a fitting one. This Iowa native will be fast to purchase a ticket when this movie hits theatres at the end of the year.

Warner is a native of Burlington, Iowa, and went to high school in Cedar Rapids.

A full behind-the-scenes clip from shooting the movie is in the link below, courtesy of Lionsgate Movies.

