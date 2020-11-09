Move over Kids, This Play-Doh Is for the Adults

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has us spending more and more time at home over the past eight months, trying the best we can to kill what has become an abundance of free time on our hands.

And now that we've binged-watched all of our favorite shows at least once or twice (at least) and blown through every level of Candy Crush and Farmville, more and more of us are reaching back into our childhoods in an attempt to get some comfort in what can be a very uncomfortable world.

There's been a resurgence of people playing classic board games like Monopoly, Sorry, and Trouble.

Even sales of adult coloring books are taking off.

Not to be outdone, one of the titans of game manufacturers, Hasbro, has unveiled a line of one of their most popular kids toys designed to appeal to a more mature audience.

Six new varieties of adult Play-Doh are on the market and these don't just look good, they have some very distinct smells to go along with them:

Overpriced Latte (coffee-scented)

Mom Jeans (clean denim-scented)

Grill King (smoked meat-scented)

Dad Sneakers (rubber-scented)

Spa Day (floral-scented)

Lord of the Lawn (fresh cut grass-scented)

You can get the entire six-pack on Amazon for just $11.99.

Hopefully you hung on to all of your old molds, models, and playsets to get the maximum enjoyment from your latest quarantine boredom-buster purchase.