Move Over Joey Chestnut, Here’s What I Want to Binge Eat

In a world where so many events have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some things that just can't be stopped.

Like the king of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut.

July 4th, for the 13th time in the last 14 years, Chestnut won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, breaking his own world record by downing 75 dogs (and buns) in ten minutes.

But Joey is hardly a one-trick pony. The 75-dog effort is just the latest on a long, long list of world competitive eating records held by the California native:

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Horseshoe Sandwiches

Jalapeño Poppers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Wings

Krystal Hamburgers

Kolaches

Funnel Cakes

Philly Cheesesteaks

Pizza Hut P'Zones

Salt Potatoes

Taco Bell Tacos

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Tamales

Apple Pie

Brain Tacos

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Pastrami Sandwiches

Pork Ribs

Hostess Twinkies

Deep-Fried Asparagus

Fish Tacos

Gyozas

Pierogis

Whole Turkeys

Gumbo

Boysenberry Pies

Burritos

Gyros

Glazed Doughnuts

White Hut Cheeseburgers

Hostess Donettes

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Mutton Sandwiches

Shrimp Cocktail

Croquettes

Pepperoni Rolls

Canteen Sandwiches

Pizzas

Poutine

McDonald's Big Macs

Now, let's be honest, no one can hold a candle to this guy when it comes to stuffing your pie hole, but it did get me to thinking about which food items I could down in mass quantities:

So which foods do you think you could consume in mass quantities?