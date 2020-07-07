Move Over Joey Chestnut, Here’s What I Want to Binge Eat
In a world where so many events have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some things that just can't be stopped.
Like the king of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut.
July 4th, for the 13th time in the last 14 years, Chestnut won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, breaking his own world record by downing 75 dogs (and buns) in ten minutes.
But Joey is hardly a one-trick pony. The 75-dog effort is just the latest on a long, long list of world competitive eating records held by the California native:
- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
- Horseshoe Sandwiches
- Jalapeño Poppers
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches
- Chicken Wings
- Krystal Hamburgers
- Kolaches
- Funnel Cakes
- Philly Cheesesteaks
- Pizza Hut P'Zones
- Salt Potatoes
- Taco Bell Tacos
- Corned Beef Sandwiches
- Tamales
- Apple Pie
- Brain Tacos
- Hard-Boiled Eggs
- Pastrami Sandwiches
- Pork Ribs
- Hostess Twinkies
- Deep-Fried Asparagus
- Fish Tacos
- Gyozas
- Pierogis
- Whole Turkeys
- Gumbo
- Boysenberry Pies
- Burritos
- Gyros
- Glazed Doughnuts
- White Hut Cheeseburgers
- Hostess Donettes
- Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Mutton Sandwiches
- Shrimp Cocktail
- Croquettes
- Pepperoni Rolls
- Canteen Sandwiches
- Pizzas
- Poutine
- McDonald's Big Macs
Now, let's be honest, no one can hold a candle to this guy when it comes to stuffing your pie hole, but it did get me to thinking about which food items I could down in mass quantities:
So which foods do you think you could consume in mass quantities?