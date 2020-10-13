Mountain Lion Stalks Hiker For 6 Terrifying Minutes (Video)

Come on, dude. I don’t feel like dying today

Those were the fateful words uttered by a 26-year-old in Utah this past weekend.

If there's one thing we know about Mountain Lions, it's that they're elusive. If you're able to see one in the wild, it will most likely be for only a few seconds before they melt back into the wilderness, never being seen by your eyes again. The vast majority of cougar encounters go this way, but not this one.

In what can only be described as 6 minutes of absolute terror, a 26-year-old hiker in Utah was being threatened by a female Mountain Lion at close range. The video taken by Kyle Burgess this past Saturday has since gone viral.

Kyle told Deseret News that he initially saw a few shapes in the distance and thought they were Bobcat cubs. Within seconds, a mother Mountain Lion charged the 26-year-old and for the next six minutes, the hiker was in a fight for his life.

Experts say that Mountain Lions usually only display this type of aggression when they feel their cubs are being threatened, but to catch a moment like this on video is extremely rare.

Thankfully, a weary and frightened Burgess walked away from the encounter unscathed, albeit shaken up. You can watch the video of the incident below.