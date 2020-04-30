Mount Rushmore Fourth of July Fireworks Are a Go

Mount Rushmore National Monument hasn't seen a Fourth of July Celebration since 2009. But this year it's making a comeback in a big way.

Concerns over wildfires had tabled the fireworks display for the past 11 years, but the National Park Service made the announcement that celebration would take place. This came after an environmental assessment showed that no great impact would be caused to local vegetation by the fireworks.

Dakota News Now (with permission)

There is still speculation as to what the crowd will be like for the event and how many people will be allowed to view the fireworks display on site. Governor Kristi Noem spoke on Tuesday saying "We'll continue to evaluate what the crowd looks like," Noem said of the Independence Day events. "Regardless of how many people will be there, the fireworks will go off and I can't think of a better way for us to celebrate America's birthday,"