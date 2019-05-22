Mount Rushmore Closed Tuesday Due to Heavy Snow

Correct if I am wrong, but we are less than a week away from the Memorial Day Weekend, right? Shouldn't it be nice by now?

This news is just wrong, on so many different levels.

The Mount Rushmore National Memorial in western South Dakota was forced to close on Tuesday due to a winter storm that produced over 5 inches of snow at the monument and over 10 inches of snow in western Rapid City according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City.

KSFY TV is reporting that park officers made the decision to close Mount Rushmore on Tuesday morning, (May 21) for the safety of visitors and staff.

Blaine Kortemeyer, assistant chief of interpretation at Mount Rushmore told KSFY, that park staff wasn't able to keep up with the volume of snow that was falling, and it was becoming difficult to clear the grounds of snow.

According to KSFY, Rapid was also seeing minor flooding on Tuesday thanks to the winter weather that just won't seem to go away.

Source: KSFY TV