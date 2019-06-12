Motorcycle vs Pickup, Woman Dies North of Watertown, South Dakota
One woman died Tuesday morning in a pickup-motorcycle crash north of Watertown.
Names of the deceased and the other person involved are not being released pending notification of family.
A 2008 Harley Davidson FLST was southbound on Interstate 29, trailing two other motorcycles. The motorcycle was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford F 150 pickup.
The 67-year-old female motorcycle driver was thrown from the motorcycle and into the interstate median. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.
Not injured was the pickup driver, a 64-year-old woman. She was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against her.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.