Motorcycle Crash Kills Sioux Falls Man

A major Sioux Falls intersection was closed for hours to investigate the death of a motorcyclist early Monday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says two motorcyclists were driving side-by-side on 60th Street North near Kiwanis Avenue around 1:00 AM Monday when a deer crossed the road.

“The motorcycles started to slow (down) when the handlebars clipped each other. That sent one of the motorcyclists into a wobble. He left the roadway and was ejected from the bike. When officers got there, he did have a faint pulse but was taken to the hospital right away and he later died from his injuries.”

Neither alcohol nor drugs seem to be a main reason for the accident, but Clemens indicates that the investigation is still early in the process.

“Neither motorcycle hit that deer, but the primary cause was the handlebars clipping each other when they slowed quickly. That seems to be a contributing factor.”

Police have not yet identified the 51-year old Sioux Falls man who died.

The 48-year old Sioux Falls woman who was on the other motorcycle was able to maintain control and was not injured.