Motorcycle Collides with Tree Killing Sioux Falls Man

A Sioux Falls man has lost his life over the Labor Day weekend after the motorcycle he was riding drove off the road and hit a tree.

KSFY TV is reporting that a 35-year-old Sioux Falls resident was involved in a motorcycle accident on Friday, (August 30) when the bike he was driving left a city street and collided with a tree.

The accident occurred near West Pine Meadows Place and North Valley View Road.

Authorities told KSFY, the man was heading south on Valley View Road when his motorcycle left the road.

According to the report, the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Source: KSFY TV