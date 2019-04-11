Mother Nature Pulls the Cord on the Sioux Empire’s Power

If you're without power today, join the club!

Much of southeastern South Dakota is without power on Thursday, (April 11) after Mother Nature dropped her latest bomb cyclone on the Sioux Empire.

According to KSFY TV , more than 150 power outages have been reported affecting more than 7,000 customers through Xcel Energy. Several of those outages are right here inside the city of Sioux Falls.

KSFY also reports there is 9,100 outages in areas where Sioux Valley Energy provides power to customers throughout the southeastern part of South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

Southeastern Electric Cooperative is another company reporting wide-spread outages across the area. A large number of their customers were without power overnight. The situation became so bad they needed to pull repair crews out of the field due to the winter weather conditions.

KSFY reports that crews from Southeastern Electric plan to re-evaluate weather conditions this morning and continue working to fix those power outages, wherever possible, weather permitting.

Some cities in areas where the lights are out at the moment include: Beresford, Bridgewater, Canistota, Canton, Dolton, Freeman, Fairview, Harrisburg, Hudson, Lennox, Madison, Marion, Menno, Montorose, Parker, Salem, Sioux Falls, Tea, Viborg, Worthing, and other towns in surrounding areas.

The current power outage situation is extremely fluid. Conditions will continue to change as situations get better or worse in areas. One of the fastest ways to stay abreast of outage conditions is to frequently check the websites from these two Sioux Empire power providers:

Good luck, and stay safe!

Source: KSFY TV