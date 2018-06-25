Most Requested Wedding Gift in South Dakota

In my youth, my go-to wedding gift was a very nice clock of some sort. It might be a wall clock or mantel clock, but I always gave a lovely clock. Why, I don't know. Probably because I had read an article about it being a good idea or a most requested gift or something along those lines.

Believe it or not, they were very well-received and almost always ended up being prominently displayed in the new couple's home. Most of my friends were married long ago and over the last decade, it has been the children of my friends who were having their own weddings.

But times have changed and somewhere along the way, gift registries became a thing. And not once, not ever, since then, have I seen a clock requested, so I've gone to gift cards or cash. That way they can purchase whatever their hearts desire.

Just in case you're wondering what people here in South Dakota are asking for in their gift registries, it is the KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer. In Iowa? A Welspun HygroSoft 6-Piece Towel Set. How about Minnesota? A Pyrex 18-Piece Storage Set.

If you have weddings from coast-to-coast, you may want to see the complete list of most requested gifts from each state which you can find on Pure Wow .

Source: Pure Wow

