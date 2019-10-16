Most Recognized Brands in Sioux Falls to Millennials

Think about all the commercials you see and hear every day of your life. They are all designed with the intention of one thing, and that's to make you think of their brand the next time you are ready to buy whatever it is that they sell.

Advertisements aren't meant to make you run out and purchase something instantly. They are intended to stamp the brand into your brain for later on.

For example, if I were to ask you to go to lunch with me today, and I'll buy, but you pick the place. How many places of choice would come to mind? The answer is probably three. You, by nature will usually think three deep, and that's it.

The key for the business place, is to be one of those three. Better yet, number one!

Now for the next part of my story, what group of people are likely to buy the most stuff? My answer is, millennials. Simply because baby boomers, including me, already have most everything they need. And the generation younger than millennials don't have much money yet.

So here we go, the key to success is having the brand that millennials mostly recognize. The funny thing is, soda, cars and tech dominate the list.

Top Five Brands Mostly Recognized By Millennials: