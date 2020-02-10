Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candy In South Dakota
If you need some help buying some sweets for your sweety CandyStore.com just released the results of a study that found the most popular Valentine's Day candy in every state.
Here are some of the most popular Valentine's Day candy gifts they found.
1-Heart-Shaped Boxes of Chocolates-18 states and D.C.
2-Conversation hearts-14 states.
3-M&M's in Valentine's Day colors-8 states
4-Hershey's Kisses-5 states
5-Chocolate Hearts-3 States
6-Chocolate Roses-2 States
7-Candy Necklaces-1 State
CandyStore.com has an interactive map that has revealed this information on the Most Popular Valentine's Candy by state:
-South Dakota – Hershey's Kisses
-Minnesota - Heart-Shaped Boxes of Chocolates
-Iowa – M & M's
-Nebraska – Chocolate Hearts
-North Dakota – Conversation Hearts
-Wisconsin – Conversation Hearts