Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candy In South Dakota

If you need some help buying some sweets for your sweety CandyStore.com just released the results of a study that found the most popular Valentine's Day candy in every state.

Here are some of the most popular Valentine's Day candy gifts they found.

1-Heart-Shaped Boxes of Chocolates-18 states and D.C.

2-Conversation hearts-14 states.

3-M&M's in Valentine's Day colors-8 states

4-Hershey's Kisses-5 states

5-Chocolate Hearts-3 States

6-Chocolate Roses-2 States

7-Candy Necklaces-1 State

CandyStore.com has an interactive map that has revealed this information on the Most Popular Valentine's Candy by state:

-South Dakota – Hershey's Kisses

-Minnesota - Heart-Shaped Boxes of Chocolates

-Iowa – M & M's

-Nebraska – Chocolate Hearts

-North Dakota – Conversation Hearts

-Wisconsin – Conversation Hearts