Most Popular Halloween Costumes Of 2020?

2020 is sure to be a very different Halloween. With the nationwide pandemic many Halloween parties and community events are being canceled or adapted. Some cities have already canceled any municipal organized Halloween gatherings.

Party City did a recent survey that said 96 percent of parents plan to celebrate Halloween this year. But it appears that about 70 percent of those will be looking for alternative ways for their kids to trick-or-treat.

As parents look for ways for their kids to embark on a positive, memory making, holiday some are planning on doing things like:

-Wearing a 'real mask' under the Halloween mask.

-Make sure any party that is attended is outdoors with social distancing.

-Look for celebrations at drive-in locations.

-Doing virtual, Zoom Halloween parties.

-Not Trick-or-treating with kids outside of the family unit.

If you are looking for popular costume ideas for 2020 Altpress says these are some you are sure to see this year. They include:

Joe Exotic from Tiger King

The “Coronavirys”

The Cast of Euphoria

Kanya West as President

Harry Styles

The Umbrella Academy

Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey”

Animal Crossing” villagers