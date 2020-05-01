Most Memorable Minnesota Vikings Games that I’ve Attended

One of our Facebook questions of the day this week asked how many NFL games you've attended. My list is rather long, but here are some games that stick out.

From my first Minnesota Vikings game in 2002 to the infamous "win and in" against the Bears in 2018, I've been to 32 games in that stretch of time. I've attended games in five different stadiums, watched multiple different starting quarterbacks, and had the pleasure of seeing a few Hall of Fame players as well.

Everyone always remembers their first game and for me, it was the 2002 matchup with the New York Giants. Daunte Culpepper was benched halfway through the game in favor of Todd Bouman. Tiki Barber ran all over the Vikings that day, but yet it wasn't until late that the Giants pulled away for a win.

It didn't matter to me that day. I was already hooked on being a Vikings fan, but now I was hooked on going to games as much as possible. It started with one game per year, that was upped to three, then to four, until it reached a point of buying a set of season tickets in 2008. Looking back, I wish I was able to hang on to those but it was tough for a kid entering college to keep those going.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable games that I've attended. Whether memorable on the field, or for the memories alone, these games hold a special place in my sports heart.