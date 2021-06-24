I don't want there to be any misunderstanding about who chose these - - if you'll pardon the expression, "delicious" festivals. Just so you know there was no favoritism involved on my part.

Livability is a lifestyle website that rates small and medium-sized cities across the U.S. in pursuit of "better quality of life" attributes, for those considering a shift to a less "rat-race-based" existence.

That being said, a number of these "smaller cities" are bedroom communities or suburbs of huge metro areas. So you're never that far from all the stuff you do love about large cities.

Through their research studies they -

. . .examine topics related to community amenities, education, sustainability, transportation, housing and the economy.

Each year, they determine the 100 Best Places to Live in America, and last year Sioux Falls was number 10!

They've also chosen the best- - summer getaway spots, cool city parks, adventure enthusiasts' small cities, and more.

So when they choose a "best of something" they've done the research themselves to come up with some popular choices (for certain people) and not so popular (for others).

With all of this in mind, here are what Livability has determined are the Best, Most Fun, and/or Quirky Festivals in Every State including South Dakota, and our tri-state area.

South Dakota - Sioux Empire on Tap - Full disclosure requires me to say that this Sioux Falls festival is a Results Radio/Townsquare Media sponsored event. It was described by Livability as " one unforgettable party that you don't want to miss".

Minnesota - St. Paul & Anoka Uptown Food Truck Festival - This free event has over 50 food trucks, craft beers, live music, giveaways, and family games & activities.

Iowa - Le Mars Ice Cream Days - This deliciously creamy & cold, many-flavored festival in Le Mars, the home of Blue Bunny ice cream is so worth the hour-and-a-half drive!

