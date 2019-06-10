Mosquito Spraying in Sioux Falls Begins

In the past couple of weeks taking a stroll through the backyard activated clouds of mosquitos and gnats. And if you did on a calm day there was now defense against the army of airborne bugs.

You will soon hear that other familiar hum, the one that's motorized and coming to our aide in battling those little creatures.

Depending on the weather conditions the City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be conducting spraying efforts for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls this evening (Monday).

Sioux Falls Zones 1, 5, 9, 10, and 15 are scheduled for spraying this evening between 8:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

Spraying will also include the City bike trail two mornings a week between the hours of 4:00 AM and 8:00 AM.

This targeted spray effort is being conducted in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations.