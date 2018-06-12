Mosquito Control Spraying for Sioux Falls Tonight

If weather conditions permit, the City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be conducting spraying efforts for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls tonight, June 12.

The city of Sioux Falls will spray for mosquitos tonight if the weather is favorable. A map on the City’s website outlines targeted zones where spraying will occur. Sioux Falls Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 are scheduled for spraying this evening.

Additionally, the Health Department sprays the City bike trail two mornings a week between the hours of 4 and 8 a.m. All spraying is subject to change due to weather conditions.

To view the spray map, or for additional information such as which zone you live in, visit www.siouxfalls.org/mosquito .

