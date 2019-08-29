Hot 104.7/KKLS Sioux Falls is seeking a morning show host capable of doing a personality-driven show. The perfect candidate understands what it takes to connect with listeners via phones, social media, and in person. Duties will include live on-air shift, commercial production, blogging and content creation for digital, paid remotes, live appearances as needed. If you are creative, have an engaging personality, like to work, and are a strong team player, we want to meet you. A minimum of 5 years of full-time experience required. Send mp3 aircheck and resume to info@hot1047.com. No phone calls, please. Townsquare Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer, offering a competitive salary, and benefits.