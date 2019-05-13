Morning Show Co-Host

Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has a rare opportunity to be part of our heritage morning show on Classic Country KXRB .

Openings don’t come along often in our cluster, and we are on the prowl for a person that is passionate about their craft, loves to have fun on the job, and has a keen understanding of what it takes to increase audience engagement in a multi-media environment.

The perfect candidate must know how to create compelling content both on-air and online that will resonate with the KXRB Classic Country audience.

Does this sound like you? If so, get us your stuff stat!

Good salary and great benefits come along with the gig too.

Send your resume, cover letter and air check to Scott.maguire@townsquaremedia.com .

Females are encouraged to apply.

No calls, please. Townsquare Media is an equal opportunity employer.