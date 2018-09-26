UPDATE (9/26/18 2:20 p.m.): The USDA has issued a list of stores where the ground beef recalled for E. coli was sold, but says there are other stores not on the list that may have sold the meat.

Here is the list of retailers known to have sold the recalled ground beef:

Aldi (Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin)

FoodMaxx (Stores in California)

Meijer (Nationwide)

Pak N Save (Stores in California)

Safeway/Albertson's (Nationwide)

Sam's Club (Nationwide)

Target (Nationwide)

Vons (Stores in California)

Click here to see a few more individual stores listed .

Original recall information:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a nationwide recall of about 132,606 pounds of ground beef products due to a possible E. coli contamination.

Cargill Meat Solutions out of Fort Morgan, Colorado is recalling 12 different products packaged on June 21, 2018 with a use/freeze by date of July 11. The products were shipped across the country and have "EST. 86R" printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. Click here to see all 12 labels subject to this recall.

Officials are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Officials say there have already been 17 illnesses and one death with illness onset related to contaminated beef identified in this recall purchased at various retail stores that were supplied by Cargill Meat Solutions.

After exposure to E. coli, people can become ill 2-8 days later. Most people infected develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe, but most people recover within a week.

It's very important to safely prepare your raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures the internal temperature of the meat.

The following products are subject to recall:

• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

• 3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749089098.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749002751.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749003568.

• 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

• 20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

• 10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

• 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

• 10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND”

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.