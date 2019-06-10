More of the Same at the Gas Pumps in South Dakota

Gas prices have been so stationary for the last month, my Internet bill has varied more.

The current price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota $2.75, according to AAA. That is the same as it was last week and 4 cents lower than it was one month ago.

“Refinery utilization in the United States is at its highest level since early January, resulting in overall gasoline stocks at healthy levels to meet robust summer demand. Prices are dropping due to cheaper crude oil and at the same time U.S. supply is keeping pace with demand,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “The national average is poised to fall to at least $2.70 this week – an indication that pump prices may be even cheaper this summer.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls is also relatively unchanged, coming in at $2.65, down 2 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.com .

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at Sam's and Costco for $2.39 per gallon. Love's, Flying J, and a couple other places sell regular unleaded for $2.55. Most places are between $2.65 and $2.67, which is slightly lower than a week ago.