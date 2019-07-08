The Sanford International was a huge success in 2018, its inaugural year and one of the main reasons why was because of all the big names that came to Sioux Falls to play.

This year the list of committed players continues to grow and the big names continue to say yes to coming back.

The two latest players to hit the commit button were Colin Montgomerie and Jerry Kelly.

Montgomerie has won over 50 times over his career and finished twice three times at the US Open.

He also finished second at the PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Jerry Kelly won three times on the PGA Tour and has picked up four wins on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 2019 Sanford International is September 16-22 and will be played at the Minnehaha Country Club.

More information on tickets and volunteer opportunities here.