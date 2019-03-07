More Details Regarding Tuesday’s Deadly Rollover near Brandon

More details have emerged regarding the rollover accident on Tuesday night, (March 5) that claimed a life on Interstate 90 near Brandon just after 8:00 PM.

Authorities tell KSFY TV that a tow truck was attempting to pull another vehicle out of a median when it was struck by an eastbound 2014 Grand Cherokee. The tow truck had its flatbed lowered onto the Interstate's shoulder and roadway at the time of the accident.

According to KSFY, the Cherokee drove into the flatbed, then vaulted over the cab of the tow truck, and rolled.

The driver of the Cherokee, a 43-year-old woman, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision and was thrown from her vehicle. Troopers told KSFY the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was driving the tow truck. He was not hurt as a result of the accident.

The names of the victim and the tow truck driver have yet to be released. KSFY reports that authorities are still in the process of investigating the accident.

Source: KSFY TV