More Changes For Hy-Vee Including New Roles and Potential Layoffs

More changes are coming to Hy-Vee this week that will repurpose the roles of managers and could possibly include potential layoffs.

The Iowa based grocery chain recently announced the elimination of 24-operations at their stores, according to Dakota News Now.

Hy-Vee said these changes will make the chain “more efficient” and will elevate the customer experience.

A new change this week will promote store directors to district store directors who will oversee multiple stores.

The other change affects stockers. Because the stores no longer operate 24 hours, Hy-Vee says restocking will still take place when the stores are closed.

Dakota News Now reports that store directors will make changes that could include “promotions, reallocations or reductions.”

The new store hours are 5 a.m. to midnight daily. Hy-Vee operates more than 240 stores in eight states.

