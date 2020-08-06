Moparama Car Show is Coming and Admission is FREE

An epic Sunday afternoon outdoor car show in Sioux Falls in September? We'll take it! Moparama is coming back to the Sioux Empire on September 6, 2020, and it promises to be a great one. Bring the family and a camera as there will be plenty to see on the spacious Denny Sanford PREMIER parking lot from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Some of the features and classes include Don Schumacher Racing's NAPA Funny Car display and a DC Dyno & Performance.

Also:

Food vendors

Swap area

T-shirts and other merch

30 classes of vehicles

Maybe beer. I didn't see it on the poster but there really should be beer.

Best of all, admission is free. Kids bring your favorite Matchbox cars and race them against others.

The night before the show, Saturday, September 5, from 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Mopar owners can get together for a tailgate and cruise party at the New Oak Christian Church parking lot at 308 37th street in Sioux Falls. The cruise will take you on a fun route with plenty of door prizes before ending at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.

For more information and pre-registration, visit Sioux Empire Mopars. Sponsored by Billion Auto.