Moonlight Poetry Event This Saturday!

As the magic of the moon charges to full power on Saturday night (September 22), there will be an opportunity to listen to the magical art of storytelling.

The Blot Collective is hosting a night of sharing art under the moon and around the campfire at The Retreat at Pointers Ridge . The fire will be crackling, as the moon glows overhead, and you can come to listen or bring your work to share.

From The Blot Collective Facebook page: "If you have a love of poetry, short stories, song lyrics, excerpts from plays, articles, other literature ... anything that can be conveyed to others through spoken word (or song!), The Retreat at Pointer's Ridge and The Blot Collective invite you to gather around the bonfire to share. The moon on the 22nd won't quite be full. But there will be plenty of flashlights and candles on hand so you can see to read your original work or a favorite to share with all around the open bonfire."

The Moonlight Poetry event goes from 7:30 PM until 10:30 PM. There is no charge for the night, but free will donations to benefit Retreat programming are encouraged.

For more info on this evening and other Blot Collective events check out their Facebook page.