Moonlight Movies Summer 2021 Full Schedule
One of my favorite Downtown Sioux Falls Summer traditions is back in Fawick Park this Summer: Moonlight Movies!
This year, each month has a theme. I love a good theme. June's theme is adventure, July's theme is action, and August's theme is Superhero!
Get our free mobile app
|June 5
|Trolls World Tour (2021) – PG
|June 12
|Dolittle (2020) – PG
|June 19
|A Goofy Movie (1995) – G (One of my personal favorites!!)
|June 26
|The Croods: A New Age (2020) – PG
|July 10
|The War with Grandpa – PG
|July 17
|Abominable (2019) – PG
|July 24
|Ghostbusters (1984) – PG
|July 31
|Raya & the Last Dragon (2021) – PG
|August 7
|Black Panther (2018) – PG-13
|August 14
|Wonder Woman (2017) – PG-13 (Also, a personal fave!)
|August 28
|Incredibles 2 (2018) – PG
Moonlight Movies are every Saturday night in Fawick Park. Movies will start at dusk, so start times may vary.
Bring a blanket or chair and get comfy! There will be popcorn, candy, soda, and water available for purchase.
Fawick Park does not allow alcohol, smoking, or littering.
Oh, and did I mention that every Moonlight Movie is free to attend?
Keep in mind, not every movie is suitable for children of all ages.
Ten Sioux Falls Products With Rising Prices