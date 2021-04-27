Moonlight Movies Summer 2021 Full Schedule

One of my favorite Downtown Sioux Falls Summer traditions is back in Fawick Park this Summer: Moonlight Movies!

This year, each month has a theme. I love a good theme. June's theme is adventure, July's theme is action, and August's theme is Superhero!

June 5Trolls World Tour (2021) – PG
June 12Dolittle (2020) – PG
June 19A Goofy Movie (1995) – G (One of my personal favorites!!)
June 26The Croods: A New Age (2020) – PG
July 10The War with Grandpa – PG
July 17Abominable (2019) – PG
July 24Ghostbusters (1984) – PG
July 31Raya & the Last Dragon (2021) – PG
August 7Black Panther (2018) – PG-13
August 14Wonder Woman (2017) – PG-13 (Also, a personal fave!)
August 28Incredibles 2 (2018) – PG

Moonlight Movies are every Saturday night in Fawick Park. Movies will start at dusk, so start times may vary.

Bring a blanket or chair and get comfy! There will be popcorn, candy, soda, and water available for purchase.

Fawick Park does not allow alcohol, smoking, or littering.

Oh, and did I mention that every Moonlight Movie is free to attend?

Keep in mind, not every movie is suitable for children of all ages.

