Moonlight Movies Summer 2021 Full Schedule

One of my favorite Downtown Sioux Falls Summer traditions is back in Fawick Park this Summer: Moonlight Movies!

This year, each month has a theme. I love a good theme. June's theme is adventure, July's theme is action, and August's theme is Superhero!

June 5 Trolls World Tour (2021) – PG June 12 Dolittle (2020) – PG June 19 A Goofy Movie (1995) – G (One of my personal favorites!!) June 26 The Croods: A New Age (2020) – PG

July 10 The War with Grandpa – PG July 17 Abominable (2019) – PG July 24 Ghostbusters (1984) – PG July 31 Raya & the Last Dragon (2021) – PG

August 7 Black Panther (2018) – PG-13 August 14 Wonder Woman (2017) – PG-13 (Also, a personal fave!) August 28 Incredibles 2 (2018) – PG

Moonlight Movies are every Saturday night in Fawick Park. Movies will start at dusk, so start times may vary.

Bring a blanket or chair and get comfy! There will be popcorn, candy, soda, and water available for purchase.

Fawick Park does not allow alcohol, smoking, or littering.

Oh, and did I mention that every Moonlight Movie is free to attend?

Keep in mind, not every movie is suitable for children of all ages.