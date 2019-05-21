Moonlight Movies Return For Summer 2019

There aren't many things a family can do together for free these days. Luckily, there are Moonlight Movies. All the Moonlight Movies, for the entire Summer, are free admission. Yes, free!!

The Moonlight Movies take place every Saturday evening in Fawick Park. Fawick Park is located at 2nd Avenue between 10th & 11th Street.

The movies start around dusk, approximately 8:30 PM. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the show! There will be concessions for sale at the park.

No alcohol, smoking, or littering is allowed in Fawick Park.

This Summer's schedule is as follows:

June 1 Peter Rabbit (2018) June 8 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) June 15 Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) June 22 Field of Dreams (1989) June 29 Karate Kid (1984) July 6 Jumanji (1995) July 13 101 Dalmatians (1961) July 20 Smallfoot (2018) July 27 Mary Poppins Returns (2018) August 3 Frozen (2013) August 10 Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) August 17 Back to the Future (1985) August 24 A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

August 31 Superman (1978)

As always, parental discretion is advised. Not all movies are suitable for all ages.