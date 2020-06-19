Monster Trucks To Invade the I-90 Speedway

As the deep-voiced ad guy would say, "The ground's already shaking!" Monster trucks are set to invade the I-90 Speedway on June 26th and 28th. See this incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house amazing freestyle action during the Monster X Tour.

Motorsports fans young and old alike will want to arrive early and meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. You'll need the Party Pass for entry and can get them here.

Advance Tickets: Adults starting at $20. Kids 2-11 starting at $15. Ticket fees may be applied. Children under 2 are free. Get tickets in advance because ticket prices will go up on the day of the show.

One more important note: Due to social distancing guidelines, capacity will be set at 50%, which means that it's important to get tickets early. Wearing a mask is recommended. Earplugs are optional, but a good idea as these beasts are very loud when the horsepower is unleashed.

And like any large scale event, if your feeling sick, running a fever, or have tested positive for COVID-19, please stay home for the safety of others.

See these monster trucks in action:

• KAMIKAZE...Nothing is stopping this monster!

• VENDETTA...He’s got something to prove!

• WRECKING MACHINE...He’s going to WRECK the competition!

​• HANG LOOSE...This Monster is having the TIME of his life!

The I-90 Speedway is located at 46052 SD-38 if you want to punch it in your phone or GPS. Get more information on Moster X Tour here.