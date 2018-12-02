Monster Maten Leads Way to Sioux Falls Skyforce Win

The points, rebounds, and blocked shots provided by two-way player Yante Maten were pivotal in the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeating the Stockton Kings 113-108 at Stockton Arena on Sunday.

Not to put everything on the rookie out of Georgia, but when you put together a line of 42 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists and a steal that’s a whole lot of influence. Starting with 7 points in the firsts quarter, Maten had 24 by halftime, 10 more in the third frame and 8 in the final twelve minutes.

Sioux Falls (10-2) trimmed a double-digit deficit down to two by intermission, then forced a dozen turnovers that led to seventeen points in the third quarter. Stockton (5-5) rallied in the final three minutes from eleven points behind to get within four tallies with under a minute to go. Only one Raphiael Putney free throw was added to the board in that span to close the game.

Duncan Robinson and Rodney Purvis each scored 15 points to supplement Maten’s effort. While Stockton was led by Matt Jones with 28 points and Kalin Lucas off the bench with 26.

What happens next is a true test for the Skyforce as they will meet the Santa Cruz Warriors who are a half-game back in the Western Conference Standings in Surf City on Wednesday. Stockton will head to Northern Arizona to meet the Suns on Saturday.