Money Laundering Charges Land Sioux Falls Man in Oregon Jail

A Sioux Falls man is in trouble with the law after getting arrested earlier this week with the intent to launder money.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Oregon State Police took 27-year-old Drew Miller into custody on Monday (April 27) on money laundering charges after they searched his vehicle as part of a traffic stop.

Miller was initially stopped for a variety of traffic-related violations.

According to the report, Miller was pulled over by authorities on a highway near Keno, Oregon. Police say they observed several signs of criminal activity and stopped Miller to search the minivan he was driving.

During their search, officers found $236,090 in vacuum-sealed bags.

Dakota News Now reports that Oregon authorities ended up charging Miller with laundering a monetary instrument, engaging in a financial transaction involving unlawful property, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and possession of amphetamines.

