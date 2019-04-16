Monday Was Macy Miller Day in Mitchell

It's been a career full of milestones for South Dakota State's Macy Miller:

The Jackrabbits all-time leading scorer (2,355 points).

The Summit League's all-time leading scorer.

The conference's two-time player of the year.

A three-time most valuable player at the Summit League Tournament.

A second-round draft pick in the WNBA .

And now her hometown has honored her with her own day of recognition.

At Monday's (April 15) city council meeting in Mitchell, Mayor Bob Everson opened the session with the reading of a proclamation officially making Monday, April 15, 2019, Macy Miller Day in Mitchell.

The proclamation reads:

Whereas, these accomplishments are commended and demonstrate the high caliber and talent of Macy Miller. Therefore be it resolved, the city of Mitchell wishes to formally congratulate Miller on her accomplishments and for representing the community of Mitchell in such a positive way.

Miller, a 2014 graduate of Mitchell High School, was South Dakota Miss Basketball and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year her senior year.

She's now on her way to join the Seattle Storm after being selected 36th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft .

The regular season begins May 25.