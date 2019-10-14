Monday Is National Dessert Day

Yummy! Finally something tasty to write about. Monday (10/14) is National Dessert Day.

I love all kinds of desserts, especially if they are homemade. I can still smell mom's hot apple pie as it was just coming out of the oven.

No matter how much I stuff myself at Thanksgiving dinner, and I do, I still can eat a piece of pumpkin pie with whip cream.

My show partner, Christine, and I got talking about cheesecake. She insists on Godiva cheesecake. Now for me, it's traditional cheesecake with cherry sauce on top.

According to studies, here's what everybody's saying: Every week, Americans eat an average of 3 desserts, with 85% indulging in dessert at least once a week. 59% of Americans eat dinner just to order dessert, while 33% say say they dream about desserts more than 4 times a day.