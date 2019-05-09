Mom’s Annual ‘Salary’ 2019 List Is Out

What do you think it would cost to pay your Mom for all the work she did raising you? Every year Insure.com does there best to put a dollar figure on what the dollar figure would be. Here is the 2019 Mother's Day Index of what your Mom should be earning and it's the highest one yet.

Moms Are Worth Over $70,000 A Year: With Mother's Day almost here, Insure.com says women should be paid an annual income of over $71,297 for being a mother. That's a 3.5% pay increase from last year. The average mother performs 13 jobs including:

Cook - $7,953

Chauffeur - $5,265

Teacher - $8,400

Childcare Worker -$25,584

Nurse - $446

Maid - $5,941

Meeting Planner - $1610

Summer Activity Planner - $10,572

Hairdresser - $356

Personal Shopper - $1923

Accountant - $720

Landscaper - $744

Interior Designer - $932

Private Detective - $851

Baker - $320

Counselor - $4.291

Judge - $6,008

Laundry - $2,080