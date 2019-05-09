Mom’s Annual ‘Salary’ 2019 List Is Out
What do you think it would cost to pay your Mom for all the work she did raising you? Every year Insure.com does there best to put a dollar figure on what the dollar figure would be. Here is the 2019 Mother's Day Index of what your Mom should be earning and it's the highest one yet.
Moms Are Worth Over $70,000 A Year: With Mother's Day almost here, Insure.com says women should be paid an annual income of over $71,297 for being a mother. That's a 3.5% pay increase from last year. The average mother performs 13 jobs including:
- Cook - $7,953
- Chauffeur - $5,265
- Teacher - $8,400
- Childcare Worker -$25,584
- Nurse - $446
- Maid - $5,941
- Meeting Planner - $1610
- Summer Activity Planner - $10,572
- Hairdresser - $356
- Personal Shopper - $1923
- Accountant - $720
- Landscaper - $744
- Interior Designer - $932
- Private Detective - $851
- Baker - $320
- Counselor - $4.291
- Judge - $6,008
- Laundry - $2,080